Cotton Growers Advised To Take Extra Care Of Their Crops During Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 11:36 PM

The agriculture experts have advised the cotton growers to take extra care of their crops during monsoon and rainy days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The agriculture experts have advised the cotton growers to take extra care of their crops during monsoon and rainy days.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Monday that stagnant rainfall was much injurious to the crop as it caused death of the plants if it remained accumulated for more than 48 hours in the cotton fields. Therefore, the growers should make arrangements for immediately removal of stagnant rainwater from cotton fields within 24 hours.

He also advised the farmers to use 2 kilogram (kg) Urea fertilizer besides ensuring spray of 500 grams magnesium sulphate per acre after rains.

He advised the growers for water scouting of cotton crops on regular basis. "If the flowers appear at the top or the leaves turn dark green and wither in the evening or the stems turn reddish, then the farmers should apply water to the crop as the crop at this stage is in dire need of water", he added.

He said that the farmers should also use fertilizers according to soil analysis. "If phosphoric fertilizer is not added at the time of sowing, then the growers should apply phosphoric fertilizer by mixing 200 kg of rotten cow dung in a bag of DAP fertilizer in one acre or irrigate the field by dissolving DAP in water", he added.

He further said, "If the potash fertilizer is not applied at the time of land preparation, then the farmers should apply half bag of fertilizer per acre with an interval of 15 days after the crop is flowering".

He advised the growers for immediate eradication of host plants of mealybugs from the fields and said that for effective control of thrips mites or green mites, the growers should use FlonicaMed at 60 g or Dinotifuran at 100 g per acre or any other poison with the recommendation of the agronomists.

Similarly, for effective control of whitefly, the farmers should use yellow sticky traps in the field at the rate of 8 traps per acre and replace its glue after fortnight regularly. For biological control of whitefly, 20 cards of Chrysoperla should be applied in one per acre of cotton crop and after inspecting, if the pest infestation is witnessed more severe than the economic limit of the damage, then the growers should conduct spray preferably in the evening after consultation with the agronomists of officers of agriculture department, he added.

