Cotton growers advised to take measures to get rid of weeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to take necessary timely measures to get rid of weeds as they hinder the growth of the crop.

A spokesman of the department said on Friday that farmers must carry out anti weed sprays as per the guidelines of the department.

He said that cotton crop should be given water keeping in view the fertility of land, seed variety and condition of the crop.

He said, "Juice sucking insects usually attack during moist weather so growers should stay alert and carry out pest scouting twice a week."Spokesman further said that farmers should feel free in contacting agriculture department for proper management of the cotton crop.