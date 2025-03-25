Cotton Growers Invited To Submit Applications
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 02:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The cotton growers of Bahawalpur region had been invited to submit their applications to
get financial assistance from the Punjab government.
According to a press release issued here, cotton growers of Bahawalpur region had been asked to
submit their applications to get them registered with the Agriculture Department (Exention) to get
financial assistant from the Punjab government.
The farmers can download application and registration
forms from the website www.agripunjab.gov.pk.
The cotton growers will be eligible to get them registered with the Agriculture Department (Extention) to
get financial assistance from the Punjab government who had sowed cotton on five acres of land or more
than five acres of land. The applications can be submitted by April 3, 2025.
