Cotton growers must carry out pest scouting twice a week

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to carry out pest scouting twice a week to control the attack of white fly and mealybug

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers to carry out pest scouting twice a week to control the attack of white fly and mealybug.

A spokesman of the department said here on Monday that pesticides should be used in line with the guidelines of the department.

He said that farmers should ensure removal of weeds from the surroundings of the cotton field.

Farmers must contact agriculture department in case of any query and for proper management of the crop.