Cotton growers must expedite sowing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Punjab agriculture department has advised cotton growers to speed up the cotton

sowing process as delay is not good.

A spokesman for the department said here on Monday that the second phase of cotton sowing

was going to complete by April 30.

Cotton growers should sow non BT variety on 10 per cent area besides cultivating BT cotton.

He said that fertilizers should be used as per the analysis of the land.

The spokesman said that farmers should seek guidance from the department in case of any

query so that desired production could be obtained.