Cotton Growers Must Follow Agri Dept's Guidelines To Control Whitefly Attack
Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2025 | 10:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) As per the recent survey by the Pest Warning and Quality Control of Pesticides, the intense heat and dry weather are ideal for the breeding and spread of whiteflies.
A spokesman of Punjab Agriculture department said on Friday that as heat wave was expected to continue, the attack of whiteflies was likely to intensify.
To manage whiteflies, cotton growers should use yellow sticky traps, Chrysoperla, bio-cards, and ensure timely eradication of weeds, he added.
Growers should closely monitor their crops for whitefly adults and nymphs, he said and added that before the attack intensifies, growers should use recommended pesticides in consultation with local agricultural experts.
Spokesman said, "If the whitefly attack exceeds the economic threshold level, growers should spray Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) group pesticides."
