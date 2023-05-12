The cotton cultivation campaign initiated by the Punjab government was in full swing and an action plan is being implemented to get a better cotton yield

South Punjab Secretariat has taken all the stakeholders on board related to the cotton crop.

A high-level meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt.(R) Saqib Zafar, was held at South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur. Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Ehtesham Anwer, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel and others participated in the meeting.

ACS South Punjab while addressing the meeting said that cotton was the guarantor for the prosperity and lifeline for the country's economy.

He said that cotton cultivation will be revived in the region and new spirit will be breathed into research institutions doing research work on cotton crop.

He said that cotton was a cash crop that will not only make the farmer prosperous, but will also run the wheel of industry and as well creat employment opportunities.

ACS South further said that weather was very favorable for cotton cultivation and the farmers should take advantage of it.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that the government's full focus was on cotton cultivation and to get the set target of its production.

He said that cotton sowing target has been set at 50 lac acres across the province and production target at 8.

2 million bales.

In South Punjab, the cotton cultivation target has been set as over 45 lac acres as 91percent of cotton cultivation target will be obtained from South Punjab.

He said that 62 percent of the target of cotton cultivation in Bahawalpur division has been achieved and cotton cultivation will remain continued till May 31.

He said farmers were being supplied with seeds, fertilizers and agricultural pesticides under one roof at Farmer Facilitation centers and 14 farmer facilitation centers have been established in Bahawalpur division.

He further informed that a subsidy of Rs 600 million rupees was being provided on 12 approved varieties of cotton seed while a subsidy of Rs.1000 per acre is being given on DAP fertilizer.

Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that monitoring of fertilizers will be done through a tracking system and licenses of dealers involved in profiteering will be suspended.

Achievement of the cotton target would lead to the acquisition of 3 billion Dollars in foreign exchange for Pakistan,he concluded. Commissioner Dr. Ehtesham Anwar said that all the deputy commissioners of the division have been given the task of achieving the cotton cultivation target. Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said that field visits have been started to get the best cotton crop.