Cotton market remains bullish

(@FahadShabbir)

The local cotton market remained bullish on Thursday and the trading volume remained satisfactory

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The local cotton market remained bullish on Thursday and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

According to the local cotton association and experts opinion, the cotton spot rate was witnessed with an upward trend rate by Rs 400 per maund, while closing at Rs17,000 per maund.

Noted expert on the quality and rates of cotton Naseem Usman told APP that rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, while the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs6,500 to Rs8,200 per 40 kg.

Likewise, the rate of cotton in Punjab is Rs15,500 to Rs 18,000 per maund, while the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,500 to Rs8,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs16,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs7,500 to Rs9,000 per 40 kg, Usman further informed.