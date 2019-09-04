Cotton picking must be carried out in daylight

Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers that cotton picking process should be carried out in daylight and suitable time starts from 10 in morning

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture department has advised the cotton growers that cotton picking process should be carried out in daylight and suitable time starts from 10 in morning.

A spokesman of the department said on Wednesday that cotton picking must be started when cotton bolls were open upto 50 per cent and added that the picking must be initiated from bottom of the plant to upwards with an interval of 10 to 20 days.

"Workers picking cotton must cover their heads with clean Cretonne (Soti) piece of cloth," he said.

He further suggested the growers should not place cotton pods in shade or wet places as they must be placed on trampoline or cretonne cloth in sunlight and dry area.

The spokesman said that only cretonne made sack was recommended for transporting cotton pods to the cotton ginning factory. He said local and international markets prefer clean cotton and farmers must follow agriculture department recommendedcotton picking guidelines to get good price of their yield.