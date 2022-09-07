Cotton prices go historic high of Rs20,000 per maund

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the flash floods have damaged the zones of cotton and Wheat across the country, leading the prices to the highest level.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 7th, 2022) The cotton prices of white lint surged to a new high of Rs20,000 per maund in Punjab after the crops were damaged in recent floods.

The latest reports say that cotton has reached a level of Rs20,000 per maund in Punjab, with an increase of Rs2,000 while the prices of white lint reached Rs18,000 per maund in Sindh.

PCGF Chairman said that heavy torrential rains damaged majority of cotton zones across the country, pointing out that textile mill owners may ask to import 5 million bales of cotton amid shortage.



The reports say that Wheat and flour crises also hit Punjab province due to flash floods caued by heavy downpoursin the country.

The sources said that the floods damaged 0.3 million tonnes of wheat in Rajanpur and Fazilpur districts of Punjab province.

A local private tv reported that the Punjab food department asked the Federal government to allow import of one million tonnes of wheat as the province was witnessing a wheat shortage.