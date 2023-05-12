UrduPoint.com

Cotton Production Beyond Targets Aimed Through Action Plan In Punjab

May 12, 2023

An action plan has been devised to get better cotton produce this season and South Punjab Secretariat has taken all the stakeholders on board in this regard

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :An action plan has been devised to get better cotton produce this season and South Punjab Secretariat has taken all the stakeholders on board in this regard.

This was revealed in a high-level meeting held at South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur under the chair of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Captain (retd) Saqib Zafar.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, and Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel also participated in the meeting along with officers from the Irrigation Department and Agriculture Department and representatives of farmer organizations.

ACS South Punjab said that cotton plays an important part in the country's economic prosperity.

Saqib Zafar said that South Punjab Secretariat is planning to get more cotton yield this season than the set targets. He said that cotton cultivation will be revived in this region. Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu said that the government is paying special attention to cotton production.

He said that the target of sowing cotton on 5 million acres and producing 8.2 million bales has been set in the province. Secretary Agriculture said that the cotton cultivation target has been fixed on 4.554 million acres in South Punjab.

Iftikhar Ali Sahu has said that the 91 percent target of cotton cultivation will be achieved from South Punjab.

So far, a 62 percent target of cotton cultivation has been achieved in South Punjab and cotton cultivation will continue till May 31.

He said that farmers are being supplied with seeds, fertilizers, and agrochemicals from 14 farmers' facilitation centers established in the Bahawalpur division.

The Secretary of Agriculture has said that the officers of the Agriculture Department should go to the field and guide the farmers.

Commissioner Dr. Ehtesham Anwar has said that all three Deputy Commissioners of the division have been assigned the task of completing the cotton targets.

Secretary Agriculture South Saqib Ali Ateel has said that proper field visits have been started to get the best cotton production.

