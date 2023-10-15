Open Menu

Cotton Production Increased By 79.1pc In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Cotton production in Punjab province was increased by 79.1 percent as compared to previous year, said Agriculture Department spokesperson on Sunday.

He said that according to the Crop Reporting Service statistics, over five million bales of cotton had been recorded in Punjab province so far as compared to about 2.

8 million bales last year.

Production has recorded a 79.1 percent increase over last year.

The average weight of cotton bolls (tinda) has also recorded an increase of 13.1 percent so far to 2.85 grams from last year's 2.52 grams.

APP/sak

