Cotton Research Institute (CRI) 3 new cotton varieties could be picked mechanically'

(@FahadShabbir)

Cotton Research Institute (CRI)Multan has made praiseworthy achievement by preparing three cotton varieties which could be picked mechanically and thereby revolutionize agriculture sector by addressing labour shortage issues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:Cotton Research Institute (CRI) Multan has made praiseworthy achievement by preparing three cotton varieties which could be picked mechanically and thereby revolutionize agriculture sector by addressing labour shortage issues.

Director Cotton Research Station Dr Sagheer Ahmed while talking to APP here on Tuesday dilated that in recent past women cotton pickers were easily available in rural areas but presently there is extreme shortage of labour.

He informed that CRI has come up with three new varieties MNH 1050, MNH 1027 and OKRA,adding that these were prepared after combination of indigenous and American cotton.

Dr Sagheer informed that they started work on these mechanically picked cotton varieties in 2009. After continued efforts of ten years they succeeded in preparing the aforementioned varieties."These would be available to farmers after two years".

When questioned about height and boll weight,scientist Dr Sagheer informed that it had three feet height and 5.5 gram boll weight. He also lauded cooperation from American cotton scientists M.Max Stewart and Jydi Shefler for preparation of these varieties.

As per traditional practice farmers had to hire services of almost 40 cotton-picker women to pick cotton from one acre and they had to work for the whole day.

However,due to lack of female labourers, thefarmers are now interested in mechanically picked cotton.

He said although,hand picked cotton was considered more clean but modern machines were also available at international markets.

These machines remove all sorts of trash and thus offer clean cotton. Some machines also baled cotton alongwith with picking.

Dr Sagheer informed that cotton picker machines also save time as only 30 minutes were enough for picking of per acre cotton.

Responding to a query, he informed that these cotton picker machines were common in USA, Australia, China, Turkey and some other countries. However, many developing countries lacked these machines.

About cost of good quality cotton-picking machine the cotton Dr Sagheer highlighted that a modern machine was available for Rs 6 million.

About cost of inputs on these varieties,he observed that it was low as compared to other cotton varieties. He added that MNH 1050 was heat tolerant,and it required less water as compared to other general varieties.

Similarly,these varieties were disease resistant and CRI spent Rs 25 million on preparation of three varieties.

About mechanically picked cotton produce average Dr Sagheer informed that estimatedly it was 40 maunds per acre when cultivated around mid May.