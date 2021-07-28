UrduPoint.com
Cotton Support Price To Increase Production, Bring Stability In Market: Fakhar

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:10 PM

Cotton support price to increase production, bring stability in market: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Wednesday said the minimum support price of cotton would increase production and bring stability in the market.

Chairing the meeting for cotton intervention price, he said the incumbent government was resolutely committed to support the cotton farmers in the country as the cotton production was on decline over the past few years, said a press release.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and senior officials of the ministry also attended the meeting.

