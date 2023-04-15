Cotton to be cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in Punjab

This year cotton is being cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :This year cotton is being cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in Punjab.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Saturday, that government had fixed cotton support price as Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

He said that government was also providing subsidy worth billion of rupees for enhancing cotton production. Subsidy was being given on approved varieties of cotton to registered farmers for cultivation on 5 acres of land.

The spokesman added that subsidy was being on given on first come first serve basis. On seed bag a subsidy of Rs 1,000 was being provided, he informed.

He suggested the farmers to follow agriculture department guidelines to obtaingood yield of cotton.