UrduPoint.com

Cotton To Be Cultivated On Almost 4 Million Acres Of Land In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Cotton to be cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in Punjab

This year cotton is being cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :This year cotton is being cultivated on almost 4 million acres of land in Punjab.

A spokesman for the Agriculture Department said on Saturday, that government had fixed cotton support price as Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

He said that government was also providing subsidy worth billion of rupees for enhancing cotton production. Subsidy was being given on approved varieties of cotton to registered farmers for cultivation on 5 acres of land.

The spokesman added that subsidy was being on given on first come first serve basis. On seed bag a subsidy of Rs 1,000 was being provided, he informed.

He suggested the farmers to follow agriculture department guidelines to obtaingood yield of cotton.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture Price Cotton Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:A ..

PPP committed to find solutions through dialogue:Advisor to the Prime Minister o ..

4 minutes ago
 Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in O ..

Six Civilians Killed in Sudan's Armed Clashes in Omdurman - Hospital

4 minutes ago
 Deadly fighting rocks Sudan as army battles parami ..

Deadly fighting rocks Sudan as army battles paramilitaries

4 minutes ago
 UN chief, officials condemn fighting between Sudan ..

UN chief, officials condemn fighting between Sudanese forces

5 minutes ago
 Chinese football fans out in force for Super Leagu ..

Chinese football fans out in force for Super League return

5 minutes ago
 ederal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdu ..

Ederal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Abdul Shakoor dies in road acciden ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.