Cotton value chain serve potent source of enhanced national income: Dr. Tasawur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :A cotton value chain matching international standards can serve as a potent source of enhanced revenue and income provided the cotton standardization and grading system is fully enforced and cotton inspectors flawlessly implement the cotton control act across the cotton belt stretching from Punjab to Sindh.

This was stated by eminent cotton scientist, Director Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI), Dr. Tasawur Hussain Malik while addressing the concluding session of a 10-day training programme on cotton grading and classification in Multan on Wednesday. "Cotton sector could become our IMF" due to its strength in generating resources, the director of PCSI said.

Exactly 40 participants from the agriculture extension departments of Punjab and Sindh, Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) and PCPA joined the training.

Coordinator, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Malik Suhail Talat, technical experts Abid Zubairi and Ajmal Chughtai, regional in-charge PCSI Multan Syed Kaleemuddin and others also spoke.

Director PCSI said a process aimed at restructuring PCSI and the cotton quality assurance system has been initiated on the orders of Federal secretary Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNFS&R) Hassan Zafar to encourage key stakeholders to start appreciating quality by paying just price quality-wise and premium price for the best quality seed cotton and lint.

FPCCI coordinator Malik Suhail Talat said it was mandatory for Pakistan's ginning sector to stay adhered to and further improve an effective system of grading to remain competitive in the international market. Regular training programmes for officials of relevant institutions and factories' workers were necessary, he added.

Technical expert Abid Zubairi said that investment of time, resources and hard work in reintroducing and further improving the cotton grading and standardization system would benefit the cotton stakeholders in a big way.

The speaker hailed the efforts of PCSI, federal secretary MNFS&R Hassan Zafar, joint secretary Ijaz Ahmad Bajwa, and cotton commissioner Dr Zahid Mahmood for reigniting the flame to energize and nurture the culture of cotton grading, classification and standardization system that would serve as the foundation of a better cotton value chain in Pakistan.

Dr Tasawur said that the cotton grading system would ensure quality-based better returns to ginners for the lint, and farmers for their seed cotton (Phutti) while the textile sector would get cotton of desired quality to spin and weave products that are already in high demand in the lucrative international markets.

An improved cotton value chain would enable the cotton and allied industry to perform to the fullest of their potential and leave a positive impact on the national economy, he added.

He said that the scope of training on cotton grading and selection would be expanded to prepare a big team of experts so as to solidify and further enhance the trust in Pakistani cotton in the international markets.

The system would also improve the operational performance of allied industries through quality assurance of raw material available at home, the PCSI director said adding that by honouring the international trade regulations Pakistan would be able to find a special place in the world of cotton trade and finished products.

He said that trained cotton inspectors, with the help from provincial governments in Sindh and Punjab, would be able to improve the quality of lint at ginning factories through grading and classification.