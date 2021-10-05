UrduPoint.com

Cotton Vital For Well-being Of Farmers, Stability Of National Economy: Saqib Ateel

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel Tuesday said cotton played vital role in well-being of farmers and strengthening the national economy.

He was chairing a special meeting related to World Cotton Day, being marked on October 7, at South Punjab Agriculture Secretariat here.

The World Cotton Day will be observed with full vigor, enthusiasm and pledge to better work for restoration of white gold (cotton), said Saqib Ateel.

Importance of cotton was indisputable fact, he said adding it has relationship with man from lap to grave. He instructed organizing special programme.

The secretary agriculture south Punjab also added that World Cotton Day was also day of thanksgiving for Pakistani farmers.

"Congratulation to farmers who are playing active role in improving national economy by cultivating cotton in spite of various problems.

He instructed officers to organize farmers gatherings in maximum numbers.

Similarly, demonstration plots, seminar, rallies should also be arranged. Panaflexes should also be installed in the offices of commerce and industries, ginning factories, shops selling agriculture inputs, an on highways so that message about significance of the cotton should reach to maximum farmers.

Additional Secretary Task Force Barakullah Khan and many other officers were also present on this occasion.

