Cotton Yarn exports witness 3.26% increase

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Cotton Yarn exports during the fiscal year 2020-21 grew by 3.26 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, Cotton Yarn worth US$ 1,016,969 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 984,901 of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Cotton carded or combed exports increased by 3.17 per cent, worth US$ 65 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 63 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Cotton cloth exports increased by 4.98 per cent, worth US$ 1,921,001 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 1,829,901 of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Textile exports increased by 22.94 percent, worth US $15,400,142 exported as compared to worth US $12,526,537 of same period of last year.