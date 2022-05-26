UrduPoint.com

Cotton Yarn Valuing $1.006 Bln Exported In 10 Months

Published May 26, 2022

Cotton yarn valuing $1.006 bln exported in 10 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Exports of cotton yarn from the country during 10 months of current financial year grew by 22.11% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April, 2021-22, about 284,670 metric tons of cotton yarn valuing $1.006 billion exported as against the exports of 327,519 metric tons worth $832.952 million of same period last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, cotton cloth valuing $2.00 billion also exported in last 10 months of current financial year as compared the exports of $1.581 billion of same period of last year, it added.

During the period under review, exports of yarn other then cotton yarn also witnessed 100% increase as 17,533 metric tons of yarn other then cotton valuing $54.

016 million exported as compared the exports of 11,797 metric tons worth $26.997 million of same period last year.

In last 10 month of current financial year country earned $4.218 billion by exporting about 135,968 thousand dozens of knitwear as against the exports of $3.212 billion and 502,093 thousand dozens of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that textile group exports from the country during last 10 months of current financial year grew by 25.96% and reached to $15.981 billion as against $12.688 billion of same period last year.

On month on month basis, textile exports recorded about 30.50% growth as it stood at $1.739 billion in April, 2022 as against $1.332 billion of same month of last year.

