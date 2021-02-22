BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The European Union has added Dominica to the bloc's list of countries with "non-cooperative jurisdictions" regarding taxation, or so-called tax havens, and removed Barbados from the list, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council today adopted conclusions on the revised EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, deciding to add Dominica to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions (Annex I of the conclusions) and to remove Barbados from that list," the EU body said in a press release.

Dominica was added to the EU's blacklist, as the country received a "partially compliant" rating from the Global Forum for Transparency and Exchange of Information and has not yet settled the issue.

Meanwhile, Barbados, which was blacklisted in October 2020 after also being rated as "partially compliant," has been delisted, as it was granted a supplementary review by the Global Forum.

The EU's list was created in 2017 to fight money laundering. As of now, it includes 12 jurisdictions - American Samoa, Anguilla, Dominica, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Seychelles, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.