UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of EU Adds Dominica To Bloc's Blacklist Of Tax Havens, Delists Barbados

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Council of EU Adds Dominica to Bloc's Blacklist of Tax Havens, Delists Barbados

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) The European Union has added Dominica to the bloc's list of countries with "non-cooperative jurisdictions" regarding taxation, or so-called tax havens, and removed Barbados from the list, the Council of the EU said on Monday.

"The Council today adopted conclusions on the revised EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, deciding to add Dominica to the EU list of non-cooperative jurisdictions (Annex I of the conclusions) and to remove Barbados from that list," the EU body said in a press release.

Dominica was added to the EU's blacklist, as the country received a "partially compliant" rating from the Global Forum for Transparency and Exchange of Information and has not yet settled the issue.

Meanwhile, Barbados, which was blacklisted in October 2020 after also being rated as "partially compliant," has been delisted, as it was granted a supplementary review by the Global Forum.

The EU's list was created in 2017 to fight money laundering. As of now, it includes 12 jurisdictions - American Samoa, Anguilla, Dominica, Fiji, Guam, Palau, Panama, Samoa, Seychelles, Trinidad and Tobago, the US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange European Union Barbados Palau Panama Trinidad And Tobago Dominica Samoa Seychelles Fiji Vanuatu Money October 2017 2020 From

Recent Stories

Naval Chief Visits Pakistan Maritime Security Agen ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Deeply Saddened over Deaths as Electoral Commi ..

5 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Head of Chechen Repub ..

11 minutes ago

Bitcoin quickly slips from record highs: Reports

24 minutes ago

OPPO Showcases New Breakthroughs In Technology and ..

34 minutes ago

Gwadar ground to host KK Vs QG match on March 25

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.