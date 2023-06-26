Open Menu

Council Of EU Agrees To Raise European Peace Facility's Financial Ceiling By $3.8Bln

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The Council of the European Union on Monday agreed on a second increase of 3.5 billion Euros ($3.8 billion) to the overall financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility (EPF), a mechanism for promoting security both within the bloc and beyond, to ensure financial sustainability and predictability in the long run.

"The Council today adopted a decision increasing the overall financial ceiling of the European Peace Facility (EPF) by ‚¬3.5 billion, building on an earlier agreement from 20 March 2023. This decision is intended to ensure the EPF financial sustainability and predictability in the longer term, and preserve its global geographical scope and the EU's ability to prevent and swiftly respond to crises and conflicts," the statement read.

The financial ceiling is currently set at over 12 billion euros, the document said.

"Today's decision will again ensure that we have the funding to continue delivering concrete military support to our partners' armed forces.

This is already the second increase of the European Peace Facility funding since its creation in 2021," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was quoted as saying in the statement.

The EPF was established in March 2021 under the Common Foreign and Security Policy to strengthen the EU's role as a global security provider. The declared goals of the EPF include the maintenance of peace and the prevention of conflicts. The EPF's budget for the 2021-2027 period amounts to 5.69 billion euros.

Last year, EU member states agreed to use the EPF to fund part of military supplies to Ukraine. In late December, EU foreign ministers agreed to boost the facility's funding by 2 billion euros, with the possibility of a further increase at a later stage.

