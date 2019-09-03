UrduPoint.com
Council Of EU Position On 2020 Budget Prioritizes Growth, Innovation, Security, Migration

Council of EU Position on 2020 Budget Prioritizes Growth, Innovation, Security, Migration

The Council of the European Union on Tuesday adopted its position on the bloc's budget for 2020, focusing on boosting the EU economy, funding for migration and border control, as well as addressing environmental issues and allocating enough resources for conducting foreign affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The Council of the European Union on Tuesday adopted its position on the bloc's budget for 2020, focusing on boosting the EU economy, funding for migration and border control, as well as addressing environmental issues and allocating enough resources for conducting foreign affairs.

In July, the EU member states' ambassadors in Brussels approved a 320 billion euro ($360 billion) draft budget for 2020. The draft includes 166.8 billion Euros in commitments and 153.1 billion in payments, an uptick of 0.6 percent and 3.3 percent from 2019, respectively.

"The Council wants the EU's budget to continue to focus on strengthening the European economy and boosting its competitiveness. Other priorities include ensuring sufficient funding for migration and the protection of the EU's external borders, strengthening civil protection, tackling climate change and providing adequate resources for external action in line with the EU's strategic interests," the council said in a press release.

Kimmo Tiilikainen, the state secretary of the ministerial group of the Center Party of Finland and chief council negotiator for the 2020 EU budget, said that the position was adopted by majority of votes and provided "prudent approach" to the budget.

"Next year's budget is about continuity. Member states want to focus on the key policy areas and best-performing programs where there is clear European added value, whilst also ensuring a prudent approach. I am glad that the Council's position was adopted with the overwhelming support of the member states. This provides a strong basis for our discussions with the Parliament in the coming months," Tiilikainen said, as quoted by the press release.

According to the press release, the 2020 budget envisages a sufficient leeway in case the bloc would need to address unforeseen needs.

