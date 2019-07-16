UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Council Of EU Suspends High-Level Dialogue With Turkey Over Drilling Off Cyprus Coast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:35 PM

Council of EU Suspends High-Level Dialogue With Turkey Over Drilling Off Cyprus Coast

The Council of the European Union has suspended high-level dialogue with Turkey in light of conflict around Ankara's drilling for resources in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), a statement from the council, released on Monday, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The Council of the European Union has suspended high-level dialogue with Turkey in light of conflict around Ankara's drilling for resources in Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), a statement from the council, released on Monday, said.

"In light of Turkey's continued and new illegal drilling activities, the Council decides to suspend negotiations on the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement and agrees not to hold the Association Council and further meetings of the EU-Turkey high-level dialogues for the time being. The Council endorses the Commission's proposal to reduce the pre-accession assistance to Turkey for 2020 and invites the European Investment Bank to review its lending activities in Turkey, notably with regard to sovereign-backed lending," the statement said.

The row between the Republic of Cyprus and Turkey escalated in 2011 when first gas deposits were discovered off the coast of the island. Ankara rejects the EEZ claims of Nicosia.

The nations have been at odds over the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In less than three months, Turkey sent two ships to explore gas fields off the northeast coast of Cyprus, which it sees as its continental shelf. The move prompted harsh condemnations from Cyprus.

The council has repeatedly called upon Turkey to respect the rights of Cyprus in connection with Ankara's drilling. In June, it instructed the European Commission and other bodies to immediately submit response options.

Cyprus has been long de facto divided into the Republic of Cyprus and the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. In 1974, Turkey sent its troops to the island in response to an attempted coup by the Greek military. As a result, Ankara occupied nearly 40 percent of the country's territory, where the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was proclaimed in 1983. Turkey has so far remained the only nation in the world that recognizes the republic as a sovereign state.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Turkey European Union Bank Nicosia Ankara Cyprus June Gas 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Iranian bread permanent guest at Kuwaiti tables

2 minutes ago

34 suspects arrested, Over 3 kg Charas recovered

11 minutes ago

Maize be cultivation till Aug 20

11 minutes ago

Police bound to protect law abiding citizens: SP

11 minutes ago

JPMC forms committee to enquire about death of wom ..

2 minutes ago

Both PFF groups on same page with FIFA, want to se ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.