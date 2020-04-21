Council of Europe Bank Approves $326Mln Health Care Loan to Italy - Press Release

The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) has approved a loan of 300 million euros ($326 million) to cover Italy's health care expenses linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the council said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) has approved a loan of 300 million euros ($326 million) to cover Italy's health care expenses linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the council said Monday.

"The Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) has approved a �� 300 million loan to Italy to finance health expenditure associated with the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement read.

The money will help Italy buy necessary equipment or cover the costs of converting existing facilities and employing temporary staff.

Italy has registered 178,972 coronavirus cases so far, including 23.660 deaths and 47,055 recoveries.