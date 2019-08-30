The Council of Europe expects to receive from Russia 54.7 million euros (over $60 million) the remainder of what it owes in membership fees for the years 2017 and 2018 in coming days, Daniel Holtgen, the press secretary of Council of Europe President Thorbjorn Jagland, told Sputnik on Friday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held earlier on Friday a phone conversation with Jagland to discuss Russia's decision to pay off the debt. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that they had discussed prospects of cooperation "after the reinstatement of the Russian delegation's voting rights in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and full repayment of membership fees to the organization for the period of 2017-2018.

"I can fully confirm the below quote, and add this was a 'very constructive call'," Holtgen said, when asked to comment on the phone conversation.

"We understand the payment will be made in the coming days," he added.