Council of ICAP elects its new office bearers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) has elected its new office-bearers for the year 2020-21.

A press release issued by ICAP here on Thursday said that the Council unanimously elected M. Ali Latif as Vice President of ICAP.

It said that Muhammad Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and is a practicing chartered accountant.

He is a Council Member of ICAP since 2017 and earlier also served as an Elected Member of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP for two consecutive years and served as Chairman of various ICAP committees.

He was also previously elected as President of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants (PIPFA).