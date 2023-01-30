UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Council of ICAP unanimously elected Ali Latif as President

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) unanimously elected M.Ali Latif as its President for the year 2023-24 in its 365th meeting held on Monday

M. Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the ICAP. He is a 2nd generation Chartered Accountant and the son of a well-known practicing chartered accountant, M.T.K Rehmani (Late) � who practiced under the name and amp; style of "M/s Rehmani & amp; Co., Chartered Accountants, said a press release issued here.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the accounting audit profession and is responsible for managing a wide-ranging portfolio of clients across different economic sectors.

He is currently working as Partner in "M/s Muniff Ziauddin Co., Chartered Accountants � (Representing BKR International).

He is a Council Member since 2017. He had earlier also served as an Elected Member of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP for two consecutive four-year terms (2009-2013, 2013-2017) and as Chairman of various ICAP Committees.

He has also served as Vice President of ICAP President of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants � PIPFA and has recently been appointed as the Non-Executive Director on the Board of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

