Council of ICAP unanimously elected Ali Latif as President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ):The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) unanimously elected M.Ali Latif as its President for the year 2023-24 in its 365th meeting held on Monday.

M. Ali Latif is a Fellow Member (FCA) of the ICAP. He is a 2nd generation Chartered Accountant and the son of a well-known practicing chartered accountant, M.T.K Rehmani (Late) � who practiced under the name and amp; style of "M/s Rehmani & amp; Co., Chartered Accountants, said a press release issued here.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the accounting audit profession and is responsible for managing a wide-ranging portfolio of clients across different economic sectors.

He is currently working as Partner in "M/s Muniff Ziauddin Co., Chartered Accountants � (Representing BKR International).

He is a Council Member since 2017. He had earlier also served as an Elected Member of the Northern Regional Committee of ICAP for two consecutive four-year terms (2009-2013, 2013-2017) and as Chairman of various ICAP Committees.

He has also served as Vice President of ICAP President of Pakistan Institute of Public Finance Accountants � PIPFA and has recently been appointed as the Non-Executive Director on the Board of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).