Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:40 AM

Countries Outside of OPEC+ to Cut Production by 4-5 Million Barrels Per Day - OPEC Source

Countries that are not part of OPEC+ have pledged to reduce oil production by 4-5 million barrels a day, a source in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Countries that are not part of OPEC+ have pledged to reduce oil production by 4-5 million barrels a day, a source in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) told Sputnik.

"Outside of OPEC+ [production cuts will be] - 4-5 million barrels a day," the source said.

Meanwhile, a source in one of the OPEC+ delegations told Sputnik that the collective commitment on production cuts starting from May 1 was about 19 million barrels a day and included OPEC+ countries and members of the International Energy Agency (IEA) such as the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Iran's state media IRNA quoted Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh as saying on Monday that G20 countries had agreed to cut production by 3.7 million barrels a day as part of the new OPEC+ deal.

On Sunday, Zangeneh said that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait had agreed to cut oil output by a further 2 million barrels per day to help stabilize the oil prices.

OPEC+ oil producers reached a new agreement on Sunday to collectively reduce oil production by 9.7 million barrels a day for two months, starting from May 1. After that, production will be cut by 7.7 million barrels a day for 6 months, until December 31. Starting from January of next year until April 2022 oil production will be reduced by 5.8 million barrels per day.

The oil production of October 2018 was taken as the baseline for calculating the adjustments for all countries, except Russia and Saudi Arabia, which have the same baseline level of 11 million barrels a day.

According to a final communique released after the Sunday agreement, a possible extension of the new OPEC+ deal will be discussed in December 2021. A meeting will also be held this June via videoconference to see if any further actions are needed to balance the market.

