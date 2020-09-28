UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Countries With Weak Economy Cannot Defend Themselves: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:54 PM

Countries with weak economy cannot defend themselves: Mian Zahid Hussain

Govt should take more steps to ensure development, Developed nations prioritize economic development

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2020) President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Monday said countries with a weak economy cannot have a strong defence.


Government is doing its best to promote economy but it needs to redouble its efforts as a lot of countries are trying to destabilise Pakistan.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that our GDP growth is mere 1.5 percent which can be improved triggering industrialisation.


Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that there are few countries left in the world that prefer security over the economy while all the developed nations prefer economy over everything else.


Economically challenged nations like Pakistan has to accept dictation from other countries even if it is not in the national interest, he observed.


The business leader said that our economy can only develop if policymakers change their thinking, all ministries work together for the greater good, while taxation should not be aimed at revenue but the development of trade.


Diplomats should be asked to promote economic interests and weaknesses in the system should be addressed as ambassadors report to the Foreign Office while commercial consular report to the Commerce Ministry which creates confusion.


Pakistan lacks a proper international digital payments system while multinationals working in this field is not ready to step in the Pakistani market, therefore, we should design our own system without delay, he said, adding that judicial, taxation and dispute resolution system must be fine-tuned.


He said that cotton production is almost half as compared to the target of 15 million bales which must be improved.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Resolution World Foreign Office Business Alliance Market Commerce Cotton All From Best Million

Recent Stories

World Rabies Day observed at UVAS

5 minutes ago

47% of EZDubai is operational, under development s ..

11 minutes ago

IRSA releases 166,600 cusecs water

10 minutes ago

Senate body for provision of gas supply to people ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Moldovan President to Hold Videoconference ..

10 minutes ago

5 suspects held in search operation

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.