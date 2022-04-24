UrduPoint.com

Country Could Earn $100 Mn In Horticulture Exports Through Attractive Packaging: PBF

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Country could earn $100 mn in horticulture exports through attractive packaging: PBF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Mian Usman Zulfiqar on Sunday said the country could earn $100 million additional in horticulture exports through attractive packaging in the agriculture sector.

Packaging is an essential element for export operation, impacting the safety, cost, communication and even marketing of your agricultural products, he said.

"Agricultural packaging has gained immense popularity across the world," said a press release issued by PBF.

According to Statista "the global agricultural packaging market is expected to reach $ 5.02 billion by the end of 2023." He said the Primary purpose of the agricultural packaging is not only limited to protecting the cargo during the international logistic process but the packaging is also an essential element of the product's marketing, as it conveys a strong image of the company in front of the consumers.

He said that unfortunately country agriculture companies lack in it, our packaging pattern and colour scheme was not up to mark. In today's export world the presentation of the product matters, in this regard our exporters should understand the new concept of packaging.

The PBF president quoted the example that citrus exports used to be shipped in pallets so that cartons should be in shape but from Pakistan our mostly exporters don't follow that and in result it created bad impact in front of the buyer once it reached the destination.

Through attractive packaging country agriculture exports could earn around $100 milion extra, he said.

The PBF president also suggested the Ministry of Commerce to lay down some SOP's in the account of packaging for agriculture and horticulture commodities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World President Of Pakistan Exports Agriculture Company Sunday Market Commerce From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

9 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

17 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

17 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

17 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.