Country Director ADB Calls On Minister For Planning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 09:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Emma Fan met with the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, on Monday to discuss ongoing and upcoming development projects supported by ADB.

During the meeting, the Minister emphasized the alignment of the recently finalized 5-year development plan with the Prime Minister’s broader development agenda,said press release issued here.

He highlighted the government’s strategic focus on key sectors such as information technology, agriculture, and social development, aiming to foster inclusive growth and uplift marginalized communities.

The Minister underscored the importance of modernizing infrastructure, particularly roads, to enhance connectivity within the country and with regional partners, especially Central Asia.

He appreciated ADB’s continued support in this regard, stressing that improvements in road infrastructure, including the Taftan section, are critical for boosting trade and regional integration.

Furthermore, the Minister pointed out the need for greater investments in health and education, recognizing these sectors as the pillars of human development.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare and education to ensure a healthier and more educated workforce.

Highlighting Pakistan’s water management challenges, the Minister noted the urgency of increasing the country’s water storage capacity, especially through major projects like the Bhasha Dam, to ensure food security and sustainable agricultural growth.

