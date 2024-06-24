Country Director WB Callas On Planning Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 08:48 PM
Country Director World Bank, Njay Benhassine on Monday called on Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and discussed the progress and current status of the ongoing projects supported by the World Bank
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Country Director World Bank, Njay Benhassine on Monday called on Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and discussed the progress and current status of the ongoing projects supported by the World Bank.
During the meeting Ahsan Iqbal expressed his gratitude for the continuous support provided by the World Bank and emphasized the importance of expediting the implementation of various project components and instructed the relevant authorities to accelerate their execution to ensure timely completion.
The minister also highlighted the comprehensive nature of the "5Es Framework" that encompasses all the important sectors. He noted that development partners, including the World Bank, regard this framework as crucial for achieving sustainable development and success.
The minister also discussed about the development of Pakistan's 20 poorest districts, with a significant portion, 11 out of 20, located in Baluchistan.
He underscored the government's commitment to improving living conditions in these areas by enhancing food security, shelter, healthcare, and education facilities. He also outlined plans for large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at uplifting these districts.
Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of trade as a cornerstone of Pakistan's economic future. He emphasized that increasing exports is essential for national prosperity and called for a concerted effort to strengthen the country's export sector.
The minister emphasized that Pakistan possesses an immense wealth of natural resources and minerals. He said that the Government is giving special attention to the exploration and development of these resources.
Recent Stories
Malaysia to host 3-day Pakistani Tape Ball Cricket contest
CM reviews school reorganization program
Finance Bill 2024: Senate proposes 128 recommendations to National Assembly
Heat wave returns
PCB chairman stresses strengthening domestic cricket
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia opt to bowl first against India
Administration discusses arrangements amid forecast of heavy monsoon rains
FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters
Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FC ..
Elon Musk confirms third child with Shivon Zilis, refutes ‘secret' birth claim ..
DIG Hazara meets Senior Management Course participants of National Institute of ..
Senator Bilal condoles Kasi demise
More Stories From Business
-
FCCI demands maximum incentives for exporters43 minutes ago
-
Every trade, sector and sub-sector given due representation in policy making: FCCI43 minutes ago
-
Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon31 minutes ago
-
ICCI to organize All Pakistan Chambers’ Presidents Conclave on Tuesday31 minutes ago
-
Seminar on re-generative cotton held in Bahawalpur31 minutes ago
-
WIPO mentorship programme from 26th2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 578 points2 hours ago
-
China to spur intelligent, AI-powered electronics consumption2 hours ago
-
UAF committee okays Rs.25,483mn budget recommendations3 hours ago
-
Europe stocks rise with French vote on horizon2 hours ago
-
SECP publish consultation paper,' Real Estate Investment Trust Regulations,'3 hours ago
-
Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar2 hours ago