Country Director WB Callas On Planning Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 08:48 PM

Country Director World Bank, Njay Benhassine on Monday called on Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and discussed the progress and current status of the ongoing projects supported by the World Bank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Country Director World Bank, Njay Benhassine on Monday called on Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal and discussed the progress and current status of the ongoing projects supported by the World Bank.

During the meeting Ahsan Iqbal expressed his gratitude for the continuous support provided by the World Bank and emphasized the importance of expediting the implementation of various project components and instructed the relevant authorities to accelerate their execution to ensure timely completion.

The minister also highlighted the comprehensive nature of the "5Es Framework" that encompasses all the important sectors. He noted that development partners, including the World Bank, regard this framework as crucial for achieving sustainable development and success.

The minister also discussed about the development of Pakistan's 20 poorest districts, with a significant portion, 11 out of 20, located in Baluchistan.

He underscored the government's commitment to improving living conditions in these areas by enhancing food security, shelter, healthcare, and education facilities. He also outlined plans for large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at uplifting these districts.

Ahsan Iqbal stressed the importance of trade as a cornerstone of Pakistan's economic future. He emphasized that increasing exports is essential for national prosperity and called for a concerted effort to strengthen the country's export sector.

The minister emphasized that Pakistan possesses an immense wealth of natural resources and minerals. He said that the Government is giving special attention to the exploration and development of these resources.

