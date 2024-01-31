Open Menu

Country Economy Could Be Stabilized By Strengthening Industrial Sector

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 07:33 PM

The Chairman of the sub-committee for Industrial Affairs of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Salahuddin Qureshi has said that the economy of the country could be stabilized by strengthening Industries as the Industry of any country is the backbone of industrial uplift

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Chairman of the sub-committee for Industrial Affairs of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Salahuddin Qureshi has said that the economy of the country could be stabilized by strengthening Industries as the Industry of any country is the backbone of industrial uplift.

He expressed these views while Chairing a meeting with Provincial Secretary Industries Abdul Rasheed Solangi here on Wednesday He said that to provide job opportunities to local people, industries could be established in Hala, Matiari,Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, and rural areas with the Partnership of the private sector so that new avenues of prosperity and development could be opened.

He said that President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui was striving hard for the strengthening and well-being of Industries in Sindh was a welcome step as the development of the economy linked with strengthening the economy, however, Government should provide basic facilities and concessions for industries in rural areas.

The meeting was attended among others by Qiaser Bengali, Secretary Industries Abdul Rasheed Solangi, MD Sindh Small Industries Dr Sarwat, and representatives of all Chamber and Commerce and Industries of Sindh.

