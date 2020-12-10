Country fetched $102.968 mln by exporting meat, $121.969 mln by fish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Country fetched $ 102.968 million by exporting about 30,403 metric tons of meat and meat products during first four months of current financial year as compared the exports of 25,442 metric tons valuing $97.300 million of same period of last year.

During the period from July-October, 2020-21, meat and meat preparations exports from the country grew by 5.38 percent as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, exports of fish and fish products registered negative growth of 5.93 percent as 53,061 metric tons of above mentioned commodity worth $121.969 million exported as compared the exports of 51,496 metric tons valuing $129.657 million of same period of last year, it added.

During the period under review about 838,770 metric tons of rice valuing US $ 499.485 million also exported as against the exports of 1,176,228 metric tons worth US $ 633.797 million of same period of lat year, which decreased by 21.

19 percent.

However, during last four months, exports of vegetable grew by 20.16% as about 156,286 metric tons of vegetables worth US $ 66.554 million exported, which was recorded at 197,596 metric tons valuing US $ 55.386 million of same period of last year.

It is worth mentioning here that in last four months of current financial year food group imports into the country grew by 43.49 percent as different food commodities costing US $ 2.272 billion imported as against the imports of 1.583 billion of the same period of last year.

On the other hand, food group exports from the country during the period review went down by 16.77 percent as it was recorded at US $ 1.331 billion from July-October, 2020 as compared to US $ 1.359 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

On month on month basis, the exports of food commodities post 13.42 percent reduction in month of October, 2020 as compared the same month of last year, whereas imports into the country during the period under review grew by 15.14 percent.\395