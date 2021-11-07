Country on right track: Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Spokesperson to Finance Minister, Muzammil Aslam said economy of the country was moving on right direction and deplored that media was misleading the masses.

In a statement issued here, he said the inflation was rising around the world for last four months, said a news release issued here.

Quoting the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report, he said the prices of food and beverages were increased by 3.9 percent in September and October whereas the prices of edible oil witnessed an increase of 9.6 percent.

The prices of dairy products were also increased by 2.6 percent, the report added.

He said after Covid-19, the whole world was in difficult situation, adding that it was misleading to say that the difficult situation was only in Pakistan.

Pakistan's economy was growing fast, he said adding that in October Pakistan's exports grew by 17.5 percent which was highest in the last eight years.

First time in Pakistan's history, the export target would reach US $ 30 billion this year.

During July-October textile exports increased to US $ six billion whereas tax revenues were increased by 37 percent.

In last four months, the government had collected Rs 151 billion in income tax and cotton production was also increased by 81 percent.

He said the industry had also grown by 12.25 percent and the economy would improve further in the coming days.