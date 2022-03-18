UrduPoint.com

Country On Sound Economic Footing: Shaukat Tarin

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Country on sound economic footing: Shaukat Tarin

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said the country was on sound economic footings as evident from the latest data of key economic indicators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin Friday said the country was on sound economic footings as evident from the latest data of key economic indicators.

On his official twitter handle, the minister referred to the robust industrial growth in February and a significant decrease of inflation in the previous week.

"Two important data points released today, Industrial output and SPI. Both highlighted the sound economic footings."He said as per Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) grew by 8.2% in February; 7.6% during July-Jan FY22."He said the Sensitive price Index (SPI) was down 1.37% week-on-week to 15% from 21% in December 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shaukat Tarin Twitter Price February December From

Recent Stories

English language opens doors to dialogue, better u ..

English language opens doors to dialogue, better understanding: William Makaneol ..

1 minute ago
 Joint efforts of public and private sectors to bri ..

Joint efforts of public and private sectors to bring prosperity in the country: ..

1 minute ago
 Section 144 imposed for two months in Islamabad

Section 144 imposed for two months in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 Kyiv psychiatric home puts brave face on war

Kyiv psychiatric home puts brave face on war

1 minute ago
 BoR retrieves state land worth Rs484b

BoR retrieves state land worth Rs484b

2 hours ago
 Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>