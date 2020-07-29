Country records highest ever power generation of 23,116 MW: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said that, the country achieved a new record for power generation on July 28.

"Peak generation achieved around 3 pm on previous day was 23,116 MW," the minister said in his tweet.

For comparison, he said the highest generation level achieved prior to PTI government was 20,811 MW on July 24, 2018.

"The peak yesterday was 2,300 MW higher."