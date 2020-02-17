(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh has said that country's economy is getting out of crisis.While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, Hafeez Sheikh said that technology revolution is coming in the world and we have to be prepared for that, this is digital world and Pakistan should not miss this opportunity.

He said Pakistan had failed in increasing exports from the start but now increase in exports is the priority of incumbent government.We have to see that how can we get benefit from change.He said we have to look that why 40 percent educated women didn't come towards employment.We have to work after paying attention upon quality and national interest, he added.He said we have zero rated tax on exports.Export sector is being provided low price electricity and gas, he went on to say.