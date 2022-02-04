ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment , Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said that country's exports increased by 18.7 percent to USD$ 2.546 billion in January 2022.

The Ministry of Commerce would like to inform that in January 2022, our exports increased by 18.7 percent to USD$ 2.546 billion as compared to USD 2.145 billion in Jan 2021, the adviser commerce said this on his official twitter account.

The Adviser said that for the first seven months of current FY (July-January 2022) the exports grew by 24 percent to USD$ 17.671 billion as compared to USD$ 14.255 billion.

He informed that a declining trend has been noticed in the monthly imports.

Razak Dawood said that as compared to imports in December 2021, which stood at USD$ 7.580 billion the imports in January 2022 have declined by -22 percent to USD$ 5.908 billion.

These were USD$ 4.803 billion in January 2021, he said.