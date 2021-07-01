(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the country's exports increased to US $31.3 billion during the last fiscal year (202-21), reflecting government's successful trade policy.

As compared to the previous financial year, the exports increased by 18 percent last year (2020-21) despite the negative impact of COVID-19, the adviser said this while addressing a press conference here.

He said that during the outgoing financial year, country's merchandize exports stood at $25.

3 billion, while services exports reached to $ 6 billion.

He said that in the last month of June 2020-21, domestic exports exceeded $2 billion. Similarly, Information Technology (IT) exports remained above $2 billion in last fiscal year.

The minister also said that the government would sign a Preferential Trade Agreement(PTA) with Uzbekistan on July 7.

He said the government was working on 'Tariff Rationalization' and would rationalize 4,000 tariff lines in the next financial year 2022.