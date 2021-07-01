Country's Exports Increased To $31.3 Billion In FY2021: Razak Dawood
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the country's exports increased to US $31.3 billion during the last fiscal year (202-21), reflecting government's successful trade policy.
As compared to the previous financial year, the exports increased by 18 percent last year (2020-21) despite the negative impact of COVID-19, the adviser said this while addressing a press conference here.
He said that during the outgoing financial year, country's merchandize exports stood at $25.
3 billion, while services exports reached to $ 6 billion.
He said that in the last month of June 2020-21, domestic exports exceeded $2 billion. Similarly, Information Technology (IT) exports remained above $2 billion in last fiscal year.
The minister also said that the government would sign a Preferential Trade Agreement(PTA) with Uzbekistan on July 7.
He said the government was working on 'Tariff Rationalization' and would rationalize 4,000 tariff lines in the next financial year 2022.