(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exports from the country during July-April, 2019-20 had reached to $ 18.4 billion compared to US$ 19.2 billion during same period last year, showing a decline of 3.9 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The exports from the country during July-April, 2019-20 had reached to $ 18.4 billion compared to US$ 19.2 billion during same period last year, showing a decline of 3.9 percent.

According to Economic Survey 2019-20, the exports remained on a downward trajectory due to multiple factors over the previous years, however, the present government made all efforts to put exports on a rising path.

Thus, till February 2020, Pakistan's exports were performing better than most of its competitors despite the challenging external environment.

During July-February FY2019-20, exports reached US$ 15.6 billion compared to US$ 15.1 billion last year, thus registered a growth of 3.6 percent.

However, due to COVID-19, exports declined by 15 percent in March 2020 compared to February 2020 while, in April 2020, exports remained only US$ 957 million, thus showing 47 percent decline compared to March 2020.

On year on year basis exports declined by 54.2 percent in April 2020 to US$ 957 million as compared to US$ 2089 million in same period last year.

During ongoing financial year rice, readymade garment and knitwear were major contributors to export growth, with higher quantum offsetting the lower price effects.

On the other hand, exports of the POL group, tanned leather, chemicals and cement were major drags on the overall growth. Power subsidy provided to export sector in January 2019, when government had announced 7.5 cents/KWh flat power tariff led to the increased value addition and improved export performance of this sector.

Due to the COVID-19, Pakistan's exporters are facing declining demand in overseas markets and difficulties in executing existing orders.

In terms of product diversification, surgical goods and medical instruments recorded a growth of 8.3 percent during July-March FY2020, while, in terms of destination diversification, the Ministry of Commerce has initiated to explore new markets, especially in Africa.

Thus there was a 10 percent increase in exports to Africa till July to February. Pakistan has the basic infrastructure to tap the growing demand in the medical devices industry, diversification and inter-sectoral up gradation in products and to increase participation in the GVCs.