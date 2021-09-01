UrduPoint.com

Country's Exports Reach To $2.257 Billion In August 2021: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:20 PM

Country's exports reach to $2.257 billion in August 2021: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43 percent and reached to $2.257 billion.

Exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43 percent to $2.257 billion as compared to $1.

584 billion in August 2020 (growth was affected by shipments' delays due to heavy rains), the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

The exports for August 2021 are short by $143 million of our monthly target of $2.4 billion for the month.

"I urge the exporters to double their efforts to market their exports in order to achieve our target" he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Twitter August 2020 Market Commerce Billion Million Rains

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand ..

Pakistan name 20-player ODI squad for New Zealand series

2 minutes ago
 Department of Government Support launches official ..

Department of Government Support launches official domain name for Abu Dhabi Emi ..

6 minutes ago
 Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closur ..

Afghans rush for border after Kabul airport closure

12 minutes ago
 US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expa ..

US Agriculture Counselor visits UVAS, desires expanding collaboration

18 minutes ago
 PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

PHP arrested 413 'criminals' last month

5 minutes ago
 Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which ..

Registration opens for second DXB Snow Run, which takes place on Sept 17 in Ski ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.