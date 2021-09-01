ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said that exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43 percent and reached to $2.257 billion.

Exports for the month of August 2021 have grown by 43 percent to $2.257 billion as compared to $1.

584 billion in August 2020 (growth was affected by shipments' delays due to heavy rains), the Adviser said this on his official twitter account.

The exports for August 2021 are short by $143 million of our monthly target of $2.4 billion for the month.

"I urge the exporters to double their efforts to market their exports in order to achieve our target" he said.