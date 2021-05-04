UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country's Exports To Japan Reach At $ 86.4 Million: Razak Dawood

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

Country's exports to Japan reach at $ 86.4 million: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that the country's exports to Japan reached at $ 86.4 million in the third quarter of current FY 2021-20.

"We are pleased to share that our exports to Japan grew by 47 percent in 3rd Quarter of current FY 2021 to $ 86.4 million from US$ 58.7 million as compared to FY 2020" the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

Razak Dawood informed that the exports of seafood, petroleum, dry fruits, spices, minerals, woven fabric, knitted garments, sports goods, cutlery and dates increased.

 "I want to urge our exporters to move full speed ahead in exporting their products to Japan and also commend the efforts made by Trade and Investment Counselor Tokyo t in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan's exports to Japan have jumped by 40 percent in the first quarter (January - March) during the current year as compared with the last quarter of 2020 i.

e. (OctoberDecember).

According to trade figures released by Ministry of commerce, the increase is more than 47 percent when compared to the same period last year i.e. JanuaryMarch 2020.

This trend highlights that Pakistan is coming out of the challenges to international trade posed by the current pandemic.

Covid related limitations had brought a slight negative impact on trade between Pakistan and Japan towards the end of last year; however, Pakistan's exports to Japan bounced back in high numbers.

This multiplying trend observed in bilateral trade is mainly associated with focused efforts to diversify the export mix of Pakistan for Japan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sports Exports Twitter Tokyo Same Japan January March October December 2020 Commerce From Share Million

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers sequence genome of 2,000 ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.09 a barrel M ..

5 minutes ago

Greek Media Staging 24-Hour Strike to Mark Interna ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Transneft Says Oil Flow in April Sees 6.5 ..

2 minutes ago

CDA overhauls obsolete machinery

2 minutes ago

54 arrested over violating corona SOPs in faisalab ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.