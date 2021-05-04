ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that the country's exports to Japan reached at $ 86.4 million in the third quarter of current FY 2021-20.

"We are pleased to share that our exports to Japan grew by 47 percent in 3rd Quarter of current FY 2021 to $ 86.4 million from US$ 58.7 million as compared to FY 2020" the Adviser said this on his official twitter account here.

Razak Dawood informed that the exports of seafood, petroleum, dry fruits, spices, minerals, woven fabric, knitted garments, sports goods, cutlery and dates increased.

"I want to urge our exporters to move full speed ahead in exporting their products to Japan and also commend the efforts made by Trade and Investment Counselor Tokyo t in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan's exports to Japan have jumped by 40 percent in the first quarter (January - March) during the current year as compared with the last quarter of 2020 i.

e. (October – December).

According to trade figures released by Ministry of commerce, the increase is more than 47 percent when compared to the same period last year i.e. January – March 2020.

This trend highlights that Pakistan is coming out of the challenges to international trade posed by the current pandemic.

Covid related limitations had brought a slight negative impact on trade between Pakistan and Japan towards the end of last year; however, Pakistan's exports to Japan bounced back in high numbers.

This multiplying trend observed in bilateral trade is mainly associated with focused efforts to diversify the export mix of Pakistan for Japan.