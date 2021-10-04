UrduPoint.com

Country's Exports Witness's Growth Of 27.4 In September: Razak Dawood

Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Adviser for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razaq Dawood on Monday said that the country's exports reached at US $2.41 billion and witnessed growth of 27.4 percent in the month of September.

"Our exports have increased by 27.4 percent in previous months of September 2021 to US$2.41 billion as compared to US$ 1.

89 billion in September 2020"the adviser said on his official twitter account.

For the first Quarter (Q1) of FY 2021-22, the exports have increased by 28 percent to US$ 6.99 billion as compared to US$ 5.47 million in Q1 of FY2020-21, he said.

The adviser said that this had been due to hard work of our exporters and they deserved praise for this accomplishment.

Razak Dawood said the import figures were being analyzed in consultation with other government departments and would be released shortly.

