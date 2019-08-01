The total liquid foreign reserves of the country have witnessed an increase of US$155 million touching the mark of US$15,061.8 million as of week ending on July, 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The total liquid foreign reserves of the country have witnessed an increase of US$155 million touching the mark of US$15,061.8 million as of week ending on July, 26, 2019.

According to the country's liquid foreign reserves position released by the State Bank of Pakistan, the reserves held by the central bank stood at US$7,767 million, where as thenet foreign reserves held by commercial banks was recorded at US$7,294.

8 million.

During the said week, SBP's reserves increased by US$155 million to US$7,767 million, due to official government inflows.