ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The country's imports reached at US$ 39.5 billion during July-March FY2021, as compared to US$ 34.8 billion in the same period last year, showing a growth of 13.6 percent.

According to Economic Survey, 2020-21 launched here on Thursday, non-energy imports remained the main contributor in the rising import bill.

The surge in imports may be attributed to the rising demand for intermediate goods due to the resumption of economic activities; supply shock in agricultural products especially wheat, sugar and cotton, government's accommodative measures to underpin the production of industrial sector in the form of removal of customs duty on import of raw materials and concessionary loans.

The highest contribution to the growth of total imports is that of food group. During July to March FY2021, food group witnessed a growth of 54.5 percent and its import clocked at US$ 6,121.4 million as against US$ 3,963.3 million during the comparable period last year.

Within food group, surge was observed in the import of wheat, sugar, palm oil and dry fruits.

Due to supply disruptions in wheat and shortage of production in sugar, government reverted to import of wheat and sugar to meet demand and to control price hike.

The edible oil, soybeans and palm, import bill, the heaviest item in the food group, increased in both quantity and value by 33.9 and 7.4 percent, respectively. The increase in the import bill of edible oil was mainly attributed to the rise in global palm oil prices, mainly due to lower production in Malaysia and rise in palm oil export levy by US$ 5 per tonne.

The import bill of pulses surged by 4.6 percent during the period under review. The import of petroleum group declined by 14.7 percent during the period under review and reached US$ 5,471.0 million as compared to US$ 6,417.3 million during the corresponding period last year.

This was mainly due to historically low global oil prices and limited transportation in the wake of COVID-19.

Within the petroleum group, the petroleum products declined in value by 13.0 percent, despite an increase in quantity by 30.3 percent.

Petroleum crude reduced in value by 17.5 percent and quantity increased by 16.6 percent.

The fall in unit prices more than offset the impact of the quantum increase. Liquefied Natural Gas imports decreased by 22.6 percent in value and Liquefied Petroleum gas imports surged by 42.8 percent.

Machinery group is the vital engine of growth for successful industrial and manufacturing sector development.

Its import increased substantially by 18.9 percent Trade and Payments 165 and reached US$ 4,503.9 million against US$ 3,787.

4 million last year.

Within this group, import bill of power generating machinery increased by 49.9 percent and reached US$ 1,381.5 million as compared to US$ 921.1 million last year, mainly due to the ongoing work on CPEC-related power projects.

The import bill of textile machinery registered an increase of 8.3 percent and stood at US$ 381.9 million against US$ 352.7 million last year.

Electrical machinery and apparatus imports plummeted by 36.4 percent to US$ 1,112.6 million during July-March FY2021 compared with US$1,748.8 million in the same period last year.

Within the machinery group, telecom sector imports accelerated by 44.0 percent to US$ 1,913.7 million as compared to US$ 1,328.5 million last year.

Mobile phone imports increased by 56.7 percent and reached US$ 1,535.9 million as compared to US$ 979.9 million last year.

Rising demand for mobile phones may be attributed to multiple factors, including reduction in taxes, changing work and educational environment like work from home and online schools in the wake of pandemic.

The import of transport group surged by 68.7 percent and reached US$ 2,018.3 million during July-March FY2021 as compared to US$ 1,196.5 million last year. The import of road motor vehicle increased by 73.0 percent of which CBU increased by 82.5 percent and CKD/SKD increased by 91.2 percent during the period under review.

Metal group import increased by 17.8 percent and reached US$ 3,621.4 million. Increased activity in the construction and automobile sectors led to a surge in import of iron and steel scrap by 19.4 percent in value and 25.5 percent in quantity.

Imports of iron and steel also increased by 23.2 percent in value and 27.6 percent in quantity during the period under review.

In the textile group, import of raw cotton witnessed an increase both in quantity and value by 84.8 and 85.6 percent, respectively during July-March FY2021 as compared to the same period last year. Plunge in cotton production and rising demand for high value added textile products of Pakistan in international markets (European and American), diverted from its competitors, compelled the producers to import significant amount of cotton thereby increasing the import bill.

Like exports, Pakistan's imports are also highly concentrated in a few countries. Imports from countries like China, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Indonesia constitute around 50 percent of the total imports.

During the current fiscal year, share of imports from China has increased from 23.6 percent to 27.1 percent during July-March FY2021.

Share of imports from USA has increased marginally from 4.8 percent to 5.5 percent during the period under review.