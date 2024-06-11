Open Menu

Country’s Per Capita Income Increase By US$129 To US$1680 In FY 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Country’s Per capita income increase by US$129 to US$1680 in FY 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Country’s Per capita income increased by US$129 to US$1680 in FY 2024, as compared to US$1,551 of last year on the account of increase in economic activity and appreciation in the exchange rate.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, launched here on Tuesday, the per capita income in Dollar terms vis-à-vis PKR witnessed a rebound in this fiscal year, standing at US $ 1680 compared to US $ 1551 last year; the stability in exchange rate and surge in economic activity increased the per capita income by 8.3 percent.

Household consumption consistently holds a large share of the GDP and remains unaffected by inflationary pressures. The decision to consume is crucial for long-term and short-term economic growth.

According to the Survey, aggregate Demand Analysis in FY 2024, the GDP at current market prices increased by 26.

4 percent compared to 25.8 percent last year. It stands at Rs 106,045 billion compared to Rs 83,875 billion the previous year.

The Gross National Income (GNI) is primarily used to measure the wealth of the country, which is calculated by adding net Primary income (NPI) to GDP (MP).

However, the movement of GNI and GDP (MP) follow a similar pattern. However, since FY 2019, significant growth has been observed in NPI, mainly due to a substantial increase in workers’ remittances due to travel restrictions.

During July-April FY 2024, workers’ remittances posted a positive growth of 3.5 percent on the back of the recovery in the global economy and better economic performance in the main remit corridors such as the USA, UK, and EU.

In comparison, GNI in rupee term posted a 25.9 percent growth in FY 2024, up from 25.1 percent last year (Fig-6A).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

USA Exchange Dollar United Kingdom Pakistani Rupee 2019 Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

4 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

4 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

4 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

5 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

14 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

22 hours ago

More Stories From Business