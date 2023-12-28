Open Menu

Country's Poultry Sector Attains International Standards: FCCI

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Acting President Dr Sajjad Arshad said on Thursday poultry sector in the country had attained international standards, and now progressive government policies could pave the way to make poultry the second biggest export industry after textile

He was addressing an international conference on 'Poultry Health - Challenges in Pakistan', organised by the World Poultry Science Association (WPSA), in collaboration with the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He expressed satisfaction that Pakistani poultry products were accepted across the globe because of its high quality; however, to ensure its sustained export, we must focus on its supply chain. He stressed the need to develop indigenous species of parent flock, layers and broilers in addition to strengthening poultry feed and pharma industry to meet our domestic needs. He said Pakistan was already exporting eggs and chicken, but to enhance its scope, a supply chain must be established on a sustained basis.

He appreciated the efforts of President WPSA Dr Hanif Nazir, Secretary General Dr Kashif Saleemi and Madam Dr Farzana for organising the international event in a most befitting manner. He also appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Poultry Association and said that we must produce skilled manpower to enhance production of eggs and chicken on scientific lines.

He welcomed the introduction of new soybean varieties developed by the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and said that it was very encouraging that the country was on the way to becoming self-reliant in soybean production in the next three years. He said these steps would not only help end rural poverty but also play a key role in meeting our domestic needs of cheap protein and exporting surplus products to the potential international markets.

