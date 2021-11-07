UrduPoint.com

Country's Progress On Rise: Tarin

Country's progress on rise: Tarin

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Sunday that various economic indicators clearly show that the country's progress by all accounts was on rise.

"Numbers never lie," the advisor said while indicating towards progress in various sectors of economy including agriculture, manufacturing, exports and tax collectionHe said, the country was now sugar surplus besides producing huge surplus in rice, maize and cotton.

"Numbers never lie, our progress by all accounts is on rise i.e. Agriculture, manufacturing, exports and tax collection. We are now sugar surplus country. Also producing huge surplus in rice, maize and cotton," the advisor tweeted.

