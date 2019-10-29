UrduPoint.com
Court Claims Should Not Be On Agenda If Russia, Ukraine, EU Want To Agree On Gas - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 03:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The Kremlin believes that court disputes should not be on the agenda if Russia, the EU and Ukraine want to agree on gas, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"Yesterday, the position of Russia was stated, you know. Including, of course...

that some judicial claims should certainly not be on the agenda if we are talking about reaching an agreement," Peskov said when asked what the Kremlin's position was, if the terms of the agreement on gas transit must necessarily be conditioned by Ukraine giving up its victory in the Stockholm arbitration court.

